The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from office.

Information obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Friday from sources said the minister has submitted his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the sources, Mr Sylva has the intention to contest the governorship election in Bayelsa and will participate in the forthcoming APC’s primary election which is likely to hold anytime in April.

Mr Sylva has only governed Bayelsa for one term and has constitutional rights to contest for another term.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the minister, Horatius Egua said he could not deny or confirm the resignation because he had not seen the resignation letter or been officially informed of the resignation by the minister.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has, however, confirmed Mr Sylva’s resignation.

“Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former Bayelsa state governor, H.E. Timipre Sylva, has resigned his appointment to contest in the next Bayelsa governorship election,” Mr Ahmad said in a Twitter post on Friday.

(NAN)

