The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue has suspended its officials in Igyorov Council Ward for suspending the former National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by PDP Acting Chairman Isaac Mffo and 12 others in Makurdi.

According to the SWC, the ward exco members were suspended for one month, pending when necessary action will be taken to restore the party’s sanity, harmony, law and order.

It stated that the SWC shall, during the period, administer the affairs of the party in the ward, adding that the move was in the party’s best interest.

The statement further directed them to hand over all documents and other belongings of the party in their possession to the SWC of the party with immediate effect.

It added that they shall henceforth cease to act in the offices they held before their suspension, insisting that the action was taken to restore sanity in the party in the ward.

Mr Ayu’s ‘suspension’ was announced on 26 March by the local chapter of the PDP in his Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Vangeryina Dooyum, the Igyorov Ward Secretary who represented its chairman, Kashi Philip, said Mr Ayu was suspended from the party owing to his anti-party activities during the recently held general elections across Nigeria.

The former national chairman, however, kicked against his suspension, saying only the party’s national executive committee (NEC) could suspend him.

On Tuesday, the PDP replaced Mr Ayu with his deputy, Umar Damagum, following a court order by the Benue High Court retraining him from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

(NAN)

