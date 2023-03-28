Unity Bank on Tuesday said that the issues raised over disclosure of a customer’s transaction details to an Egyptian third party via emails since 2020 have been resolved.

The bank in a statement signed by Matthew Obiazikwor, Head, Communications & Brand Management on Tuesday said the case was “perculiar” and did not affect more than one customer.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Egyptian third party, Adam Amin, notified the bank about the data breach but nothing was done to correct it.

Mr Amin had reached out to this newspaper and explained that he kept receiving the transaction alerts even after blocking Unity Bank’s mail address from his electronic mail account.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the bank said the case “was due (to) erroneous entry of email address which has now been corrected.”

Read Unity Bank’s full statement below:

Rejoinder: Unity Bank Clarifies Transaction Email Alert Notification Error

Following allegation of disclosure of customer information to a third party by Premium Times, Unity Bank hereby clarifies that the non-customer email account referred to in the report has been addressed since December 2022 upon receiving the complaint.

The public is hereby advised that while this is a peculiar case, it is important to state that the reported transaction email error did not affect more than one customer.

The particular incident complained by Adams Amin, who has the email account, has been thoroughly investigated and this was due erroneous entry of email address which has now been corrected.

Upon being contacted, Unity Bank instituted an investigation to verify the claims and in the course of the resolution, in the last quarter of 2022, Unity Bank and Adam Amin exchanged a series of emails. On December 14, 2022, Unity bank informed Adam Amin of the successful deactivation of the email, which led us to fully resolve the email notification error.

Currently, there is no email linked to the account, a situation in which our IT team has reconfirmed the non-availability of the account on our database.

