Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has withdrawn his case against Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Senatorial Election Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Zam garnered 143,151 votes to beat Mr Ortom who polled 106,882 votes to win the Benue North-west Senatorial seat at the 25 February National Assembly elections.

Mr Ortom stated this after meeting with State Executive Council members, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Zone B and his Senatorial Campaign Council in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He said that he decided to withdraw the petition for the sake of peace despite glaring electoral malpractices.

“Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.

“As the Bible says in John 3:27 “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven.

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP,” Mr Ortom said.

He promised that as a leader of PDP, he would support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks affecting it at the moment.

The governor reassured the people of the state that he would continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of his tenure on 29 May.

“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek your forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me,” he said.

He commended Benue people for their resilience, stressing that they went out to vote during the elections despite the glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might.

Mr Ortom said that he particularly thanked the PDP in the state for its support, adding that it had been an honour to serve the people of the state as governor.

“Within this period, I have executed the mandate given to me by God Almighty through Benue people and I will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs me.

“In the course of serving the state, I have always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law,” the governor said.

