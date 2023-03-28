The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, as its acting national chairman.

Mr Damagun takes over from Iyorchia Ayu, who was barred by a Benue Court on Monday from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

This is contained in a statement by the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday.

Below is the statement.

March 28, 2023

Press Statement

PDP NWC Appoints Amb. Damagum as Acting National Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

