Arthur Egwim, a member of the Imo State House of Assembly, is dead.

Mr Egwin, who represents Ideato North Constituency in the state assembly, died after an unsuccessful surgery in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria.

The lawmaker was first elected into the assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, before defecting to the Action Alliance, another political party, where he was reelected in 2019.

He was the House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North & South Federal Constituency in Imo State under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance in the just concluded 2023 general elections. But he lost in the exercise.

Mr Egwin, a lawyer, fell ill recently and was booked for a surgery in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos State, where he later died.

The Speaker of ouImo State Hse of Assembly, Emeka Nduka, confirmed the lawmaker’s death in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Nduka described the deceased as “one of the finest brains among the 27 lawmakers.”

The Speaker said the lawmaker died on Monday.

