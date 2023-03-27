A High Court in Gombe has stopped the state government and the police from arresting the publisher of Daylight Reporters, Dahiru Hassan – Kera, who was declared a “persona non grata” by the government.

The Daylight Reporters is an online news medium in Gombe and the publisher has written a series of articles against the Gombe state government and the governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

In his ruling on the case with suit no: GM/145M/2022, the judge, H.H Kerang, said the invitation and threats to arrest the publisher are a breach of the publisher’s fundamental rights.

He said the publisher has not committed any offence.

“The continued invitation and intimidation of the Applicant by the Officers/Agents of the 1st Respondent is likely an infringement of his Fundamental Rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The publication by the Applicant of 22 May 2021 based on the facts stated therein is not pregnant with any criminal offence whatsoever as to warrant the involvement of the 1-4 Respondents or any other police officer whatsoever.

“The Respondents are hereby perpetually restrained by themselves, agents, officers, servants, and/or privies acting on their behalf, from harassing, restricting the movement or freedom of expression, the press and violation of any of his Fundamental Rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in relating to the case in this application,” the judge said.

In his comment after the judgement, Mr Hassan – Kera said the threat to arrest him was “undemocratic” and a “breach of fundamental human rights as provided by the constitution.”

“It’s unfortunate that democratic government is engaging in arbitrary arrest and detention of its critics including journalists and social media influencers. This is an undemocratic and clear breach of human rights as provided in the constitution,” he said.

The state governor had declared the publisher a ‘persona non grata’ in the state after he published a series of reports criticising the governor.

