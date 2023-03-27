The electoral commission, INEC, has announced that supplementary elections will hold in relevant states on 15 April.

Although governorship and legislative elections have been concluded in most parts of Nigeria, the elections were declared inconclusive in some states and legislative districts.

In Kebbi and Adamawa, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive and supplementary elections will hold in some polling units in both states.

Supplementary legislative elections will also hold in some parts of the country.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” INEC wrote on its Twitter page Monday afternoon.

Details later…

