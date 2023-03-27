Police in Delta State said they have arrested some police officers who were filmed maltreating a woman in the state.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The police spokesperson in Delta, Bright Edafe, disclosed the officers’ arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy police superintendent, said the state Police Commissioner, Ari Ali has condemned the unprofessional conduct of the police officers and has directed that disciplinary action be taken against them.

PREMIUM TIMES could not establish when the incident occurred and what offence the woman may have committed. Some posts on Twitter, however, said the woman became a target when the police could not find her son whom they wanted to arrest.

The victim, a half-naked woman, could be seen in the clip crying out for help as police officers held her down on the ground while using a rope to tie her hands behind her back.

An officer stamped on the woman’s foot as she struggled on the ground.

There are at least three officers in the clip, and a black SUV parked near the scene.

The police described as “dehumanising” the way the officers treated the woman, adding that “no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the police or anybody”.

The police condemned the use of rope by the officers to tie the woman’s hands “(It) is not a police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty,” Mr Edafe said.

“After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that the policemen acted in an unprofessional manner unbecoming of police officers. The Command condemns their act in totality.

“Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command. The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the command headquarters,” Mr Edafe said.

The police spokesperson said in a Twitter post on Monday that the arrested officers would face administrative trial and could be dismissed or have their rank reduced.

