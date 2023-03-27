The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has issued an order attaching funds standing to the credit of Oyo State Government and its agencies in four banks.

The order of attachment implies that the government will not be able to withdraw money from the accounts if the withdrawal will reduce the balance in them to an amount below the N3.4 billion “attached” by the court.

The judge, A. O. Ebong, issued in a ruling on a motion ex-parte for garnishee order nisi filed by the illegally sacked ex-chairmen and ex-councillors of the local government areas of the state. The applicants are led by Bashorun Majeed, Bosun Ajuwon and Idris Okusesi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected banks are First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Wema Bank and Zenith Bank.

Mr Ebong ordered the banks to show cause why the order nisi should not be made absolute.

The ruling on the motion marked: FCT/HC/BW/M/238/2023, was delivered by the judge on 2 March but NAN only saw a certified true copy (CTC) or the order on Sunday in Abuja.

The funds, according to court filings, are to settle the outstanding balance of N3.4 billion from the judgment debt owed the former local government chairmen and councillors sacked on 29 May 2019 before the end of their tenure by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The garnishee proceeding, initiated for the chairmen and councillors by their lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is in execution of a judgement they got against the governor and six others from the Supreme Court on 7 May 2021.

The ruling reads: “A garnishee order nisi is hereby granted to attach the judgment debtors’ accounts with garnishees Nos. 1 to 4 in the motion ex-parte, for the purpose of settling the judgment debt outstanding in the sum of N3,374,889,425.60 as awarded by the Supreme Court and conceded by the judgement debtors in Exhibit 11 attached to the applicant’s motion.”

The court directed the four banks to file affidavits and attend court on the next adjourned date to show cause why the order nisi should not be made absolute.

“A copy of this order nisi shall be served on the judgment debtors as required by law,” the court added, and adjourned the case till 4 April for continuation of hearing.

It was gathered that the judgment creditors have since effected service of copies of the order on the judgment debtors as ordered by the court.

Listed as judgement debtors along with the Oyo State Governor are the state’s Attorney General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Accountant General, the House of Assembly, its Speaker and the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

Background

The ex-chairmen and ex-councillors were elected for a three-year tenure in the election conducted by OYSIEC on 12 March 2018, prior the inauguration of Governor Makinde on 29 May 2019.

Upon learning that Mr Makinde had planned to sacked them, the former chairmen and former councillors filed a suit at the High Court of Oyo State to challenge the constitutionality of Sections 11 and 12 of the Oyo State Local Government Law 2001, which empowered the governor and the House of Assembly to dissolve local government executives in the state.

In its judgment on 6 May 2019 the Oyo State High Court declared Sections 11 and 12 of the state’s Local Government Law 2001 as unconstitutional, on the grounds that it violated Section 7(1) of the Constitution.

Despite the subsistence of the judgement, Mr Makinde went on to dissolve the local government executives and legislature across the state on 29 May 2019 subsequently appealed the judgment.

The Court of Appeal, in its judgment on 15 July2020 set aside the judgement of the High Court. The former chairmen and former councillors appealed at the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court condemns LG dissolution

On 7 May 2021, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun granted the appeal marked: SC/CV/556/2020 and set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal.

The court, which awarded a cost of N20 million against Mr Makinde, ordered that the ex-chairmen and ex-councillors, who were unlawfully sacked by the governor, be paid their salaries and allowances from 29 May 2019 to 11 May 2021 when their tenure ought to have expired.

Ejembi Eko, a member of the Supreme Court panel who read the lead judgement, came down hard on Mr Makinde. He said Mr Makinde acted arbitrarily and undemocratically.

“It is unthinkable that a democratically elected governor would embark on these unwholesome undemocratic tendencies. These tendencies no doubt endanger democracy and the rule of law,” Mr Ejembi now retired from the Supreme Court bench said.

He added: “They (state governors) disdainfully disregard and disrupt democratically elected Local Government Councils and appoint their lackeys as caretaker committee’s to run affairs of Local Governments.”

(NAN)

