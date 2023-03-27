Five months after launching a digital platform for the confirmation of results, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has suspended manual confirmation of West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) from 1999 till date.

All individuals, institutions or organisations requesting confirmation of any WAEC result from 1999 can now only do so through the digital portal, the examination body said.

A statement issued by the Acting Head, Public Affairs Department, Moyosola Adesina, noted that efforts are also underway for the platform to accommodate results from 1980.

“Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date, as the Council has launched the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates,” parts of the statement read.

“In addition, efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.”

WAEC said the digital certificate platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organisations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

WAEC Digital Portal

In October 2022, the examination body launched a digital platform where candidates can also recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates online.

WAEC’s Head of National Office for Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, said it will cost N7,500 for new and old candidates to assess the platform, N3,500 to share and N5,000 for certificate confirmation.

He said the development of the portal was to ensure seamless and swift confirmation of results as well as to “eliminate fraud and send fakers out of the market.”

Accessing portal

The WAEC DIgital Certificate Platform can be accessed online through www.waec.org and the mobile version can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.

For further inquiries, please contact us at support@waec.org and we’ll be happy to assist you, the statement added.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilize the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system.

“We kindly request that institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates. Furthermore, all concerned should please update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

