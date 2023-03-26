INEC has fixed Wednesday 29 March to Friday 31 March as days for the issuance of Certificates of Return to governors, deputy governors-elect and states Houses of Assembly members-elect.

The Chairman of the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 for the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected on March 18.

“The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the federation,’’ Mr Okoye stated.

He added that specific dates for the issuance of the certificates would be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various states.

INEC conducted governorship elections in 28 states of the federation on 18 March. It has since declared the results of the elections in 36 states.

The elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states were declared inconclusive.

Similarly, the commission conducted elections in the 36 state houses of assembly on the same day.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

