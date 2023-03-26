The police command in Bauchi State has dismissed rumours emanating from video reports that the residence of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, in the state was attacked by hoodlums.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

Mr Yakubu hails from the state.

He said the attention of the command was drawn to a viral video, making the rounds in the media, that the Bauchi residence of the INEC Chairman was attacked.

“We categorically wish to state that the video and its content are entirely fake, as no such event occurred within or around Bauchi metropolis earlier today,” he said.

Mr Wakil said the Bauchi Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, is cognisant of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace and security.

“However, we have already ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the video, with a view to ensuring that the fabricator of the viral clip faces the full wrath of the law.

“The command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi,” he said.

The spokesperson, however, urged the general public not to panic, while also disregarding the fake video and its malicious content.

(NAN)

