Ibrahim Shema, a former governor of Katsina State, has asked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, to revoke his suspension from the party or he will renounce its membership.

He also asked the PDP to rescind the decision to dissolve the Katsina State Working Committee of the party.

Mr Shema made the demands in a letter dated 24 March to Mr Ayu.

The former governor and four others were on Thursday suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The others suspended are former Senate President, Pius Anyim, former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP dissolved the executive committee of the state chapter and in its place, constituted a caretaker committee “to run the affairs of the party in the state for a period not exceeding 90 days.”

The party said it acted in accordance with Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2) E of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Katsina PDP crisis

The state chapter of the PDP has been enmeshed in crisis since May 2022 following the primary that produced Yakubu Lado as its governorship candidate.

Mr Shema and several members of the State Excos rejected the candidacy of Mr Lado, and they even boycotted the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar in December.

Last month, the Katsina State government withdrew the N11 billion corruption case against Mr Shema. And many believe that the outcome of the governorship race in Katsina State reflects the division in the PDP.

Dikko Radda, the candidate of the APC polled 859,892 votes to defeat Mr Lado, who got 486,620 votes.

Unlawful dissolution

Mr Shema, a former deputy national chairman of the party (North-west zone) of the party, in the letter, asked Mr Ayu to rescind the “unlawful dissolution” of the state exco within 48 hours or he will leave the party.

He asked the national chairman to “Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of unlawful dissolution of Katsina State duly elected Executive Committee and allow them to complete their tenure and disband the purported caretaker committee similar to which so many court decisions in the land have illegalized.

“Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of my suspension as a member of our party within the next Forty-Eight (48) hours.

“Take notice that failure to effect these two changes above within Forty-Eight (48) hours, this letter serves as my formal and official withdrawal of my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) effective from Saturday 25th March 2023.”

He said these actions taken by the PDP leadership “have caused and will continue to cause monumental damage to our party if unchecked.”

Read Mr Shema’s letter in full:

24th March 2023.

Dr Iyorchia Ayu,

The National Chairman,

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

PDP Headquarter,

Wadata Plaza,

Abuja.

Re: Unlawful Dissolution of Katsina State Executive Committee, Appointment of a Caretaker Committee and my suspension.

My attention has been drawn to a press statement made on Thursday 23rd March 2023 (1st of Ramadan 1444 AH) on the above action by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as announced by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and aired in Numerous Media outlets; Print, Electronic and Social.

The statement also went on to announce the suspension of other party leaders in the Country.

It is pertinent to state categorically here that chapter 10 of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) constitution (2017) as amended (Disciplinary procedure) particularly section 56 (6) (7) and section 59 (3) were not adhered to in reaching these decisions which clearly demonstrate contempt for democracy.

I was privileged to be Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman One (1) and Chairman of its National Disciplinary Committee who amended and drafted the Disciplinary procedure as enshrined in our constitution today in line with principles of justice, fairness and equity.

I am a member of the National Executive Council (NEC), Board of Trustees (BOT) and CAUCUS of our party and know as of law and fact that the dissolution of a lawfully elected Katsina State Executive Committee cannot bear Constitutional validity as well as my suspension from the party.

Let me also state in clear and unequivocal terms that I have been a loyal and dedicated party member for the past Twenty-Four years; I have never left or joined any other party despite all manner of challenges I faced and have worked under our party’s constitution and the law. I cannot, therefore continue to remain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under Dr Iyorchia Ayu’s laws who is duty bound to preserve, protect and defend our constitution within his limited powers.

It is in the height of these developments that I make the following appeals.

Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of unlawful dissolution of Katsina State duly elected Executive Committee and allow them to complete their tenure and disband the purported caretaker committee similar to which so many court decisions in the land has illegalized.

Rescind the National Working Committee (NWC) decision of my suspension as member of our party within the next Forty-Eight (48) hours.

Take notice that failure to effect these two changes above within Forty-Eight (48) hours, this letters serves as my formal and official withdrawal of my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) effective from Saturday 25th March 2023.

These actions have caused and will continue to cause monumental damage to our party if unchecked.

My good wishes to you all.

Ibrahim S. shema CON, Fnim,

(Sarkin Yakin Hausa)

Member, PDP National Executive Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

