Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said 77 passengers aboard a state government staff bus crushed by a train have been discharged from various hospitals in Lagos.

On March 9, six persons were confirmed dead in the accident involving the moving train and the Lagos State staff bus in PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja.

“I am pleased to announce that 77 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals across Lagos State after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the Train/Bus accident,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“We will continue to support them in their recovery process.

“We have 19 patients still receiving treatment and our medical personnel are working round the clock to ensure their full recovery. Let us continue to pray for them.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said their investigation revealed that the cause of the accident was reckless driving of the staff bus driver.

