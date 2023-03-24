The Defence Headquarters says Nigerian troops have eliminated 46 terrorists, bandits and other criminals across the North-east, North-central and North-west states in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, said this during the biweekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami said the troops also apprehended more than 50 terrorists and other criminals as well as rescued 97 kidnapped victims within the period.

In the North-east, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) sustained and continued to dominate the theatre of operation with commendable successes.

He said the troops had within the weeks in focus, neutralised 18 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested six logistics suppliers and rescued 119 abducted civilians.

He added that a total of 1,506 terrorists and members of their families comprising 154 adult males, 514 adult females and 838 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

According to him, troops also recovered 16 AK 47 rifles, one 60mm mortar bomb, 10 dane guns, 12 dummy rifles, 280 rounds of 7.62mm special, 118 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammo and 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54 mm NATO ammo.

“Also recovered are one round of 12.7mm NATO, 17 AK47 magazines, one firing pin, one mechanic tools box, two knives, six motorcycles, 24 mobile phones, 41 livestock, assorted food items, one vehicle, four sim and other sundry items as well as the cash sum of N2.2 million.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while surrendered terrorists and members of their families have been profiled for further action,” he said.

Mr Danmadami said the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorists’ enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations during the period.

He said that several air interdiction operations were carried out in some forests in Borno and Yobe State where several terrorists were neutralised in the airstrikes.

According to him, the ground forces on mop-up operations, recovered one gun truck, three AK 47 rifles, one PKM gun, one PKM metal link with 19 rounds, two Improvised Explosive Devices, 129 rounds of 7.62mm (39mm) ammunition, 60 solar panels among others.

Mr Danmadami added that two terrorists’ logistic depots were destroyed.

In the North-central, the defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke apprehended 28 bandits, criminals and political thugs during the 18 March election across the zone.

He added that a total of eight bandits were eliminated in different operations while five kidnapped victims were rescued.

Mr Danmadami said the troops had on 12 March, apprehended two suspected kidnappers while attempting to collect ransom at Gegu-Beki village in Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi State.

According to him, a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was sent to collect the sum of N2 million.

Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, between 16 March and 22 March neutralised eight terrorists, recovered arms and ammunition, rescued five kidnapped civilians and arrested seven other criminals in Benue.

“In another development, troops conducted a fighting patrol to the Independence National Electoral Commission office in Ilorin-west Local Government Area of Kwara State on 18 March and intercepted some armed thugs.

“Troops searched the area where the thugs were seen and recovered two pump action guns, four locally made dane guns, two machetes, four mobile phones and one vehicle, as well as arrested six thugs,” he said.

In North-west, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, within the period neutralised 14 terrorists, arrested 12 logistics suppliers and rescued 16 abducted civilians.

He added that the troops recovered a large cache of arms, hard drugs, assorted food items and the sum of N9,670.

According to him, all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

(NAN)

