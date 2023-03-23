A bill that seeks to legalise cannabis in Nigeria has suffered a setback in the House of Representatives.

The consolidated bill, sponsored by Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo), Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) and Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) seeks to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act to allow the cultivation of cannabis for recreational and medicinal use.

The bill also seeks to confer NDLEA the power to grant and revoke licenses for the cultivation of Cannabis (or any of its three species namely Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Indicia and Cannabis Ruderalis) Plant.

Furthermore, the bill proposes that NDLEA will have the power to establish a system for the registration and licensing of cannabis growers and users and also set out a legal framework for the registration and licensing of cannabis growers and producers in Nigeria.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Kalu said Nigeria has the opportunity to join Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia and Cyprus which have legalised cannabis for use in the management of cancer patients.

He added that the bill will not create additional costs because NDLEA is already in existence.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is an existing agency of the Government of the Federation and the implementation of this bill, if passed into law, will not bring additional cost to the Government. More so, the benefit expected from the implementation of this bill, if passed, is enormous,” he said.

Speaking against the motion, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), said the country cannot legalise a narcotic drug at a time it is dealing with others.

“Crystal meth is ravaging the South-east and now we want to add another drug,” Mr Ossai told his colleagues.

He added that there is no mainstream research supporting the claims that cannabis has any benefit to humans.

Mr Ossai’s position was countered by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who argued that experts are in the best position to give such a verdict during public hearing on the bill.

“When the bill gets to public hearing, expert witnesses can be brought in,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

Other lawmakers like the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Uzoma Abonta (PDP, Abia), and Muhammed Monguno (APC, Borno) spoke against the bill.

Exercising the right of reply, co-sponsor of the bill, Ms Onuoha said the lawmakers do not understand the difference in the cannabis species. She explained that not all cannabis is psychotic.

She stated that she understands the mood and concerns of the House to forestall the abuse of cannabis. She then moved to step down the bill in the interest of the House till an appropriate time.

The bill was, therefore, stepped down by the leave of the House.

