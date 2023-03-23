The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, has staged a protest asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reverse its declaration of Uba Sani, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The PDP protesters said the election umpire should instead declare the candidate of their party, Isah Ashiru, the winner of the election

A group under the auspices of the PDP Women and Youths Support Group, on Thursday, walked through major streets in Kaduna protesting the outcome of the election.

The protesters were primarily women who wore black outfits and carried placards bearing various inscriptions such as ‘Give us our mandate’, ‘We say no to results manipulation’, ‘A stolen mandate is unacceptable’, among others.

Mr Sani defeated the PDP candidate Mr Ashiru, with about 10,000 votes.

The leader of the movement, Aishatu Madina, said that the governorship elections were full of inconsistencies and characterised by widespread rigging.

“We have 23 LGAs in Kaduna. The PDP won 20 members of the House of Assembly, three senators and 10 Reps. How did the APC win the Governorship seat election?” she said.

She said Mr Ashiru won the election and called on the international communities to help them reclaim the party’s stolen mandate.

Describing the concluded polls as a selection and not an election, she noted that in an ideal democracy, Mr Ashiru would have been declared the winner of the election.

Ms Madina also called on the government to give them justice, while reminding them of the day of reckoning.

Stay calm Ashiru tells supporters

Meanwhile, in another meeting with stakeholders in Kaduna, the PDP candidate has also called on his supporters to remain calm and that the party will reclaim its mandate in the court.

“We are studying and gathering our evidence. I am calling on all our supporters to remain calm. We will seek redress in court.”

Meanwhile, some residents of the state who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the protests are not a bad idea, as everyone has the right according to the constitution to protest.

“They can protest, it is their rights, and nobody can stop them, but residents here are satisfied with the result,” Hassan Banaga said

Some protesters who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES after the walk said they will not relent until the mandate is returned to Mr Ashiru of the PDP.

