The Gwadabawa ward, Yola North Local government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for failing to win his polling unit in the just concluded general elections.

Sahara Reporters quoted a ward-level party official, Muazu Kabir, saying Mr Mustapha didn’t commit himself to the success of the party during the elections.

Mr Kabir also said the indefinite suspension followed a series of complaints about the SGF from party members in the ward.

The party official said Mr Mustapha’s inability to win his polling unit confirmed his lack of commitment.

A letter of suspension titled “The Suspension of Boss Gida Mustapha from all party activities” has been sent to the party chairman by the ward officials through the Yola North Local Government chairman of the party.

“With regard to the above subject matter, we wish to bring to your notice that the entire party executives of APC Gwadabawa Ward, Jimeta have unanimously reached a consensus of suspending the aforementioned person from partaking in all the party activities.

“His inability to assist the party in any means at the ward level when his attention was needed dearly as a ward member who casts his vote at unit 022,” the party gave as one of the reasons,” the letter read.

State chapter disagrees

But the state chapter of the party has declared the suspension of the SGF null and unconstitutional.

The Punch newspaper quoted a statement from the Sama’ila Tadawus-led party in Adamawa state that the suspension should be considered “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”

The secretary of the party in the state, Raymond Chidima, in a press briefing Thursday said a disciplinary committee would be inaugurated to investigate the issues leading to the purported suspension and to recommend actions.

Mr Chidima said some of the party members were being sponsored by opposition politicians to cause confusion in the party.

“Opposition elements within the party with malicious intent to attack elders of the party through actions that flagrantly disregard the party’s constitution.

“We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect because the state working committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations,” he said.

