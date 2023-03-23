The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it will arrest and prosecute any individual or group involved in the sales and use of pre-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in Nigeria.

Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs, NCC, in a statement on Wednesday said the resolution is in line with the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and the Nigerian Communications Commission (Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations) 2011.

“In line with the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and the Nigerian Communications Commission (Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations) 2011, any individual or group involved in the sales and use of pre-registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, will be arrested, and prosecuted, and if found culpable, will be made to face the full weight of the law,” Mr Muoka said.

He said in keeping with its powers under the act, the commission regularly undertakes monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure that all stakeholders comply with extant laws, regulations and directives as they apply to telecom governance in Nigeria.

“In a recent monitoring and enforcement exercise by the commission, some suspects were arrested, handed over to law enforcement agencies, prosecuted and have been convicted.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission wishes to reiterate that both the sale and use of fraudulently registered SIM cards are illegal,” he said.

He added that the commission has also taken note of reports indicating that illegal acts are perpetrated to commit or aid the commission of other criminal acts such as armed robbery, kidnapping, financial fraud, terrorism, and sundry offences.

“It is, therefore, important that members of the public take note that the laws, subsidiary legislations, and guidelines guiding SIM card registration in Nigeria are still in force and forbid anyone from indulging in any activity relating to the sale and use of pre-registered SIM cards in Nigeria,” he said.

