The management of Babcock University has apologised for the porn videos uploaded on its official website.

The university’s Director of Communication and Marketing, Joshua Suleiman, clarified in a statement Wednesday that the school’s University Information Management System (UIMS) Account was hacked on Tuesday.

He said following the development an “unwarranted and unsolicited digital communication was posted on the website”.

The Seventh Day Adventist institution has been trending on social media since the early hours of Tuesday over the pornography video on its Website.

“We never voluntarily, either by omission or commission, sent out such information to anyone, so we are sorry if it made a wrong impression. Rest assured, we have secured our network already,” Mr Suleiman said.

In 2019, the school also came under attack on social media over a viral sex tape of two people rumoured to be students of the school.

The institution later announced that it has expelled the young lady in the viral sex video and maintained that the act did not take place on its premises.

Hacking is evolving

Mr Suleimon also noted in the statement that cyber risks have not been easy to phase out.

“We have always recognised that constant vigilance is required to protect against intrusions because of our understanding that even the most diligent cybersecurity efforts have not been able to address all cyber risks that organisations face.

“This is why, unfortunately, malicious attacks and intrusion efforts are continuous and evolving, and in certain cases, they have been successful at the most robust institutions.

He said the university remains “committed to our godly values, and we will neither fail nor falter in this regard”.

He urged the public to notify them should they continue to get strange messages from the website.

