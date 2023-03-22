The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has commended its members and teeming supporters for the orderly manner in which they conducted a protest at the headquarters of the state’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC supporters were protesting the alleged bias of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner in the just concluded gubernatorial and Assembly elections in the state.

The APC lost the governorship election to the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The leadership in the state accused the INEC of being biased in the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly election.

The APC said the governorship election should be declared inconclusive because the cancelled votes were greater than the margin between the winner and the runner-up respectively as provided by the Electoral Act 2022.

After the protest, the state commissioner for information and spokesperson for the governorship campaign council, Muhammed Garba, stated that the maturity shown by the APC indicates that its members are cultured and peace-loving.

“During the protest march which started from Sani Abacha Stadium, ‘Kofar Mata’ to the INEC office at Hajj Camp, the APC denounced the Kano REC for being partial and aligning himself with the opposition party to announce the result of an election that is inconclusive.

“As civilised and law-abiding citizens, members of the APC would continue to pursue to the logical conclusion the injustice meted out on the party by a partisan public servant.

“The APC reiterated its call on its members to continue to remain faithful and loyal in the face of the broad day robbery of justice.

“Despite the setback, the party would bounce back and wax stronger to serve the people that brought it to power since 2015,” the campaign spokesperson said.

