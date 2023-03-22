The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a five-member committee to investigate alleged anti-party activities against a former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, during the just 2023 general election.

Tanimu Abdullahi, the chairman, APC Kashere Ward, stated this on Wednesday in Kashere in Akko Local Government Area of the state when he inaugurated the committee.

Mr Abdullahi said the inauguration was in compliance with the party’s constitution, which provided for fairness and justice.

He said Mr Goje, a serving senator, and his supporters were suspected to have assisted an opposition party in the state during the just concluded election.

“During the just concluded election, it is unfortunate that Danjuma Goje and his supporters engaged in anti-party and we are all witnesses.

“He gave a directive to some party members to vote for a different party and he went ahead to even give money to that course.

“He is supposed to be an example having benefitted from the party for a long time but he went against our party; this is unfortunate,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He said the committee was given 14 days to submit its recommendations to the party at the ward level for necessary action.

‘’The committee is expected to uncover all those involved and would apply the provisions of the party constitution based on its findings,’’ he said.

The ward chairman said the inauguration of the committee was also in the spirit of ensuring due process, fairness and justice in line with the party’s constitution.

(NAN)

