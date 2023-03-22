The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to declare him Nigeria’s president-elect and annul the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Tinubu was declared the winner of the 25 February election by the electoral commission, INEC.

Atiku was declared second in the election while Peter Obi came third, according to INEC.

In his petition filed Tuesday, Atiku said Mr Tinubu’s election “is invalid by reason of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

