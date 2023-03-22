The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to declare him Nigeria’s president-elect and annul the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Tinubu was declared the winner of the 25 February election by the electoral commission, INEC.
Atiku was declared second in the election while Peter Obi came third, according to INEC.
READ ALSO: Atiku accuses INEC chairman of working for APC to undermine Nigeria’s democracy
In his petition filed Tuesday, Atiku said Mr Tinubu’s election “is invalid by reason of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.”
Download a full copy of Atiku’s petition to the tribunal here.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999