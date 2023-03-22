The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bernard Odoh, have rejected the declaration of Francis Nwifuru as the winner of the 18 March election and governor-elect of the state.

Mr Nwifuru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had been Governor David Umahi’s preferred successor. He is the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared him as the winner of the election.

The PDP candidate, Mr Odii came second, while the APGA candidate, Mr Odoh came third.

The duo in separate statements appealed for calm from their supporters promising to do all within the law to get the results upturned.

Odii rejects results, heads to court

Mr Odii in a statement rejected the outcome of the polls as declared by INEC.

He described the outcome of the exercise as a “broad day robbery of the people’s mandate”.

While he thanked the people for their show of goodwill and support to him during the election, he said he was, “saddened by the numerous reports of loss of lives, damage to property and injury to voters and citizens recorded all over the state”.

He said: “Saturday’s elections have once again exposed the magnitude of our security and governance challenges in Ebonyi State, which has become a standard under the APC-led regime.

“Undemocratic forces seeking to capture the soul of our society are afraid to face the people in a free and fair election, so they use violence and intimidation to impose their agenda. We cannot allow this unfolding pattern of ‘governance by violence’ to become our new reality.

“I am a man of peace, and violence is not associated with my personality. Events might not be going the way we would like them to, but we must remain calm and look for solutions within the law. We cannot emulate the tactics of the APC regime.

“Though victory may be delayed, it cannot be denied. The people’s mandate remains our mission. We will not be deterred. The Promise of Possibility remains alive and strong. By the grace of God, the will of the people shall prevail.”

Odoh ‘still reviewing’ results

The APGA candidate, Mr Odoh, a professor of Geophysics, said he was reviewing the result of the exercise with a view to taking appropriate action.

He alleged that the result of the election as declared by INEC did not reflect the wishes of the electorate as expressed in the ballot.

Mr Odoh, a former Secretary to the State Government, said “as we take a look at the outcome of the elections we can appreciate that the desire of Ebonyians to elect a credible and people-friendly government is not in doubt”.

He said the electoral process was far from being credible.

“Consequently, we shall review the entire results and processes as released by INEC to help us take the most appropriate and possible action(s).

“As we undertake the comprehensive review of these results, I wish to plead with our supporters and party faithful to remain calm, committed and peaceful.

“For us, nothing shall be exchanged for the peace of Ebonyi State. Be rest assured that your drive to see a better Ebonyi State which was clearly demonstrated at the ballot box shall not be in vain,” he said.

