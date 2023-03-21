The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Nasiru Gawuna, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should have declared Saturday’s governorship election inconclusive due to widespread violence.

He said the INEC declared elections into the state’s House of Assembly as inconclusive due to the violence in the state but refused to do so for the governorship election.

Mr Gawuna lost the election to the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir.

The NNPP candidate won with 1,019,602 votes to Mr Gawuna’s, 890,705 votes.

Mr Gawuna in his first appearance after the governorship election expressed surprise that INEC which presided over the same elections – governorship and House of Assembly- treated the outcomes differently.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC in the state has rejected the declaration of Mr Kabir as the winner of the election.

The APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, asked for an immediate review of the election result by INEC within seven days.

Mr Abbas, represented by the party’s legal adviser, Abdul Fagge, said that the election should be declared inconclusive because the canceled votes were greater than the margin between the winner and the runner-up respectively as provided by the Electoral Act 2020.

