The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Alex Otti, is leading after collation of results of Saturday’s governorship election from 16 of 17 local government areas of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended collation of the governorship election result from Obingwa Local Government Area of the state over alleged attack and invasion of its office in the council area by suspected thugs.

Based on the results announced so far, the race for the governorship in the state is between the LP and the PDP, the ruling party in the state.

However, Mr Otti of the LP is leading by a wide margin after winning 10 of the 16 local government areas so far announced by the State Returning Officer, Nnenna Oti.

His closest challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, won in five local government areas, while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate in the election, Enyinnaya Nwafor, won in one local government area.

After the collation of results in the 16 council areas, Mr Otti is leading with 172,246 votes while Mr Ahiwe of the PDP polled a total 78,628 votes to come a distant second.

The difference in the margin between the LP and the PDP candidates is 93,618 votes.

The 10 council areas where the LP candidate won include: Abia North, Abia South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isuikwuato, Ohafia, Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Umunneochi.

The PDP candidate, on his part, won in the following five council areas: Isiala-Ngwa South, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Ugwunagbo, and Isiala-Ngwa North, where he comes from.

The YPP candidate, Mr Nwafor, only won in Osisoma LGA, where he hails from.

Although INEC is currently reviewing the governorship election result from Obingwa Local Government Area, the PDP faces a daunting challenge of having to win about 94,000 voters without the Labour Party securing any additional vote.

The total number of registered voters in Obingwa Local Government Area stood at 157, 390, according to data obtained from INEC website.

However, only 154, 966 voters collected their Permanent Voters Cards for the election in the area, the commission’s records showed.

In the Saturday’s governorship poll in the council area, only a total of 26, 845 voters were accredited for the exercise in the area.

