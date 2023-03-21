The Jigawa State governor-elect, Umar Namadi, has pledged to be just, fair, and pragmatic in his administration of the affairs of the state.

Mr Namadi said this in his acceptance speech, signed by his media aide, Ahmad Haruna, on Tuesday.

The Independent National Eletoral Commission (INEC) had declared him the winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Mr Namadi won in 26 of the 27 local government areas in Jigawa State with a total of 618,449 votes. He defeated his closest challenger, Mustapha Lamido of the People Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 368,726 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Aminu Ibrahim, came a distant third with 37,156.

Gratitude

The governor-elect expressed gratitude to the people of Jigawa State for reposing their trust in him by electing him as their governor.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who cast a ballot in this election. Your votes have demonstrated that you share our vision for a Greater Jigawa State, and I promise to work assiduously to make that vision a reality, Mr Namadi said.

He also thanked Governor Muhammad Badaru for his mentorship and service to the state, saying that nothing would have been possible about this milestone without his approach to leadership

“As we celebrate this victory, let us remember that this is not just a victory for me or our party, but a victory for all the people of Jigawa State. Our victory is a testament to the effectiveness of our democracy, and to the strength and resilience of our people.”

“Our government’s priorities will be on building a strong economy, creating jobs, expanding access to quality education, and enhancing the provision of healthcare services. We will make investments in critical infrastructure to facilitate travel and commerce across the state.”

“We will prioritize the welfare of our people, especially the vulnerable and marginalized, and ensure that no one is left behind. We will work to promote peace and unity in our state and create an enabling environment for businesses to prosper.

“We will work hand in hand with traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, and other government officials to ensure that we deliver on our promises to the people of Jigawa State,” Mr Namadi said.

He called on the people of Jigawa State to come together as one people, united in their quest for a better state. He said everyone was an equal partner “in the task of building a better Jigawa State”.

The governor-elect thanked all his supporters, volunteers, and well-wishers for their dedication to the cause of the state.

