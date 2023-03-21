The Plateau State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has rejected the outcome of the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

The state collation officer for the governorship election, Idris Amali, a professor, had on Monday declared Caleb Mutfuwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),as the winner of Saturday’s poll.

According to the collation officer, Mr Mutfuwang polled 525,299 to defeat Mr Yilwatda, his closest rival, who polled 481,370.

While addressing his supporters on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Mr Yilwatda accused the PDP of rigging the election in some areas, vowing to challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

He said, “We are strong and sincere in our voting. We didn’t rig anywhere. In two LGAs, they gave us a difference of over 100 thousand votes. We knew it was rigged.

“We recorded low voter turnout, yet the votes increased by over 30 per cent. How can low voter turnout became high voter turnout? We will collect our mandate. I am comfortable. I am strong.

We are sincere in our hearts.

“I call on all of you to be strong and steadfast. Don’t be discouraged. Stand by me. We have not lost. Don’t fight or insult someone, ” he said.

But speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, a PDP collation agent in the state, Gyang Pam, dismissed the rigging allegation levelled against the party by the APC and described the election as credible.

“This election is very credible and fair. I must commend the collation officer. The people of Plateau State have spoken. They trusted PDP and would see the good PDP will do,” Mr Pam said on Tuesday.

