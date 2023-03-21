The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Monday said it has resumed the earlier suspended Direct Entry (DE) registration.

The Board’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a press briefing, said the board has also introduced new guidelines to check fraud of fake A-level certificates.

JAMB had on 21st February suspended the registration a day after it commenced, saying it was to enable the deployment of some new measures.

Mr Oloyede said the board decided to suspend the registration when it discovered that registrants have devised means of circumventing the ‘A’ Level qualifications required from DE candidates.’

He added that all candidates who had registered before the registration was suspended would be requested to return to the registration centres and update their application.

The registration can now commence from 21st March through 28 April, the new end date, he said. It was earlier scheduled to end on 20th April.

Acceptable A-level results

The JAMB Registrar also said the board would only accept 13 qualifications for the 2023 Direct Entry Registration.

He listed them to include a university diploma, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND) and a university degree.

Others include; Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPED), NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate, NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate, NABTEB GCE-A’ Level (2015 – 2021), Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureate and the National Registered Nurse/ Midwife certificates.

A-Level Fraud

Last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Bayero University Kano (BUK) expelled 178 students over the use of fake A-level results.

The board had also inaugurated an A-Level Task Team headed by former vice-chancellor of BUK, Yahuza Bello, and tasked them with the establishment of an A-level Data Bank to upload all IJMB and JUPEB results for eventual integration into JAMB’s Central Admission Process System (CAPS), for result verification purposes.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

