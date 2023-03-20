The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has been returned the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

Sim Fubara scored 302,614 votes to win the election in the Niger Delta state, INEC officially declared on Monday after collating results from all the local government areas at its state headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Coming behind Mr Fubara, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress had 95,274 votes while Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party scored 22,224 votes to come third.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

