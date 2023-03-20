The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over fraud allegations.

They were arrested over suspicious payment of over N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) to themselves, according to sources at the commission. The sources asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter.

The suspects, according to the sources, include the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NCAA, Bilkisu Adamu Sani.

The rest are Deputy General Manager, Treasury, Hart Benson Fimienye, the Deputy General Manger (Managemen Accounts), Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, and the General Manger (Accounts and Stores), Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo.

Apart from Mr Kaainjo, who was arrested and taken into EFCC’s custody on Thursday (16 March), the sources said, the rest of the sources were arrested on Monday (20 March)

They were all sais to be undergoing questioning by a team of EFCC operatives at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves, and others DTA in excess of N2 billion.

PREMIUM TIMES made unsuccessful efforts to get the comment of NCAA’s spokesperson, Sam Adurogboye, on the matter.

A call put through to to his telephone line was answered but he did not speak. He has yet to respond to a text message requesting his comment on the arrest of the agency’s top officials and the allegation of suspicious DTA payment.

