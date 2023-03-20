The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in Delta State.

The State INEC Collation Officer, Onuwari Georgewill, a professor and the vice-chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, made the declaration on Monday in Asaba.

Mr Georgewill said Mr Oborevwori polled a total of 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Party (APC) who scored 240,229 votes.

“Sheriff Oborevwori having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the governorship election and returned elected,” he said.

Mr Georgewill said Kennedy Pela of the Labour Party came third with 48,027 votes, while Great Ogboru of the. All Progressive Grand Alliance came fourth with 11,021 votes.

He said the number of registered voters was 3,221 687, while the total number of accredited voters was 710,829.

Mr Georgewill added that the total number of rejected votes was 15,384 and the total votes cast was 687,121.

A breakdown of the results on a local government basis, as announced by the local government collation officers, showed that Mr Oborevwori won in 21 local government areas (LGAs), while Mr Omo-Agege won in four out of the 25 LGAs of the state.

Mr Oborevwori won in Ika North East; Aniocha North; Ndokwa East; Ika South; Patani; Sapele; Aniocha South; Uvwie; Okpe; Bomadi; Ethiope East; Oshimili North; Warri South; and Oshimili South.

He also won in Isoko North; Ethiope West; Isoko South; Ukwuani; Ndokwa West; Warri North; Burutu; and Warri South West.

Omo-Agege won in Udu, Uvwie, Ughelli South and Ughelli North.

(NAN)

