The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has extended his lead as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the election results in four additional local government areas of the state.

The four local government areas whose results have just been announced are Akuku-Toru, Port Harcourt City, Degema, and Obio/Akpor.

Mr Fubara now has a total of 286, 224 votes from 21 local government areas, while his closest rival, Tonye Cole, of the All Progressives Congress, has 86,211 votes so far.

With just two local government areas remaining it appears the PDP candidate is set to win the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

Below are the results from the 21 local government areas:

1. TAI LGA

APC – 295

ACCORD – 35

LP – 13

PDP – 9,276

SDP – 508

2. OPOBO/NKORO LGA

APC – 1,426

ACCORD – 16

LP – 10

PDP – 11,538

SDP – 159

3. GOKANA LGA

APC – 7,410

ACCORD – 74

LP – 97

PDP – 17,455

SDP – 13,840

4. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC – 1,524

ACCORD – 121

LP – 34

PDP – 7,103

SDP – 310

5. ELEME LGA

APC – 2,662

ACCORD – 67

LP – 544

PDP – 8,414

SDP – 2,251

6. IKWERRE LGA

APC – 7,503

ACCORD – 138

LP – 895

PDP – 13,716

SDP – 1,447

7. OYIBO LGA

APC – 2,793

ACCORD – 147

LP – 2,688

PDP – 9,886

SDP – 796

8. ETCHE LGA

APC – 6,408

ACCORD – 288

LP – 552

PDP – 16,043

SDP – 2,586

9. KHANA LGA

APC – 620

ACCORD – 120

LP – 57

PDP – 9,475

SDP – 5,846

10. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA

PDP – 17,729

APC – 6,840

11. AHOADA-EAST LGA

APC – 2,650

PDP – 14,408

12. Abua/Odual LGA

APC – 5,738

PDP – 9,763

SDP – 463

LP – 391

13. OKRIKA LGA

PDP – 10,340

APC -2,719

SDP -822

Accord- 404

AA- 215

LP- 231

14. ANDONI LGA

PDP – 8,319

APC – 3,149

A – 266

SDP – 185

15. EMOHUA LGA

APC – 5,916

LP – 505

PDP – 20,600

SDP – 3

16. OMUMA LGA.

APC – 2,127

LP – 52

PDP – 8,760

SDP – 804

17. BONNY LGA

A – 101

APC – 3,285

LP – 1,292

PDP – 8,032

SDP – 559

18. Akuku-Toru LGA

PDP – 6273

APC – 3724

Accord – 699

SDP – 222

19. Port Harcourt City LGA

PDP – 29,592

APC – 8,954

LP – 4,660

SDP – 3,974

20. DEGEMA LGA

PDP – 4,437

APC – 3,107

SDP – 579

LP – 102

21. Obio/Akpor

A-674

APC -7,361

LP -8,262

PDP -45,065

SDP -3,056

