The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has extended his lead as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the election results in four additional local government areas of the state.
The four local government areas whose results have just been announced are Akuku-Toru, Port Harcourt City, Degema, and Obio/Akpor.
Mr Fubara now has a total of 286, 224 votes from 21 local government areas, while his closest rival, Tonye Cole, of the All Progressives Congress, has 86,211 votes so far.
With just two local government areas remaining it appears the PDP candidate is set to win the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.
Below are the results from the 21 local government areas:
1. TAI LGA
APC – 295
ACCORD – 35
LP – 13
PDP – 9,276
SDP – 508
2. OPOBO/NKORO LGA
APC – 1,426
ACCORD – 16
LP – 10
PDP – 11,538
SDP – 159
3. GOKANA LGA
APC – 7,410
ACCORD – 74
LP – 97
PDP – 17,455
SDP – 13,840
4. OGU-BOLO LGA
APC – 1,524
ACCORD – 121
LP – 34
PDP – 7,103
SDP – 310
5. ELEME LGA
APC – 2,662
ACCORD – 67
LP – 544
PDP – 8,414
SDP – 2,251
6. IKWERRE LGA
APC – 7,503
ACCORD – 138
LP – 895
PDP – 13,716
SDP – 1,447
7. OYIBO LGA
APC – 2,793
ACCORD – 147
LP – 2,688
PDP – 9,886
SDP – 796
8. ETCHE LGA
APC – 6,408
ACCORD – 288
LP – 552
PDP – 16,043
SDP – 2,586
9. KHANA LGA
APC – 620
ACCORD – 120
LP – 57
PDP – 9,475
SDP – 5,846
10. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
PDP – 17,729
APC – 6,840
11. AHOADA-EAST LGA
APC – 2,650
PDP – 14,408
12. Abua/Odual LGA
APC – 5,738
PDP – 9,763
SDP – 463
LP – 391
13. OKRIKA LGA
PDP – 10,340
APC -2,719
SDP -822
Accord- 404
AA- 215
LP- 231
14. ANDONI LGA
PDP – 8,319
APC – 3,149
A – 266
SDP – 185
15. EMOHUA LGA
APC – 5,916
LP – 505
PDP – 20,600
SDP – 3
16. OMUMA LGA.
APC – 2,127
LP – 52
PDP – 8,760
SDP – 804
17. BONNY LGA
A – 101
APC – 3,285
LP – 1,292
PDP – 8,032
SDP – 559
18. Akuku-Toru LGA
PDP – 6273
APC – 3724
Accord – 699
SDP – 222
19. Port Harcourt City LGA
PDP – 29,592
APC – 8,954
LP – 4,660
SDP – 3,974
20. DEGEMA LGA
PDP – 4,437
APC – 3,107
SDP – 579
LP – 102
21. Obio/Akpor
A-674
APC -7,361
LP -8,262
PDP -45,065
SDP -3,056
