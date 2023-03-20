The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, is maintaining his early lead in the governorship election in the state.

Mr Lawal won a majority of the votes after the announcement of results in eight of the state’s 14 local government areas. He also won in six of the eight local governments.

The incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining two local governments.

Collation has been suspended until 2:00 p.m. when the results from the remaining six local government areas are expected to be announced, the state collation officer, Kashim Shehu, told journalists and other stakeholders at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gusau, the state capital.

So far, Mr Lawal has garnered 225,101 votes. He won in Anka, Bukkuyum, Zurmi, Bungudu, Gummi and Tsafe local government areas. Mr Matawalle won 194,780 votes and was declared the winner in Talata Mafara and Bakura local government areas.

