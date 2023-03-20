The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed collating the Governorship election results from Local Government Areas (LGAs) until noon.

The battle is between Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani), the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and the incumbent governor and PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintri.

Mohammed Mele, state collation officer and Yakubu Ari, Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, announced this on Monday after collating results from 20 out of the 21 LGAs.

He said that the exercise was postponed to enable verification of the results from the Fufore local government area, which were snatched.

Shortly before the shift, two agents of the leading parties in the election, the People’s Democratic Party PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC, urged INEC to ensure justice in collating the results before the declaration.

NAN reports that security agencies were also deployed to major roads in the state capital to ensure security following a protest by some political thugs in the metropolis after the adjournment.

The police have cordoned off the road to the INEC office from Gate II of the Jimeta modern market to the fire service roundabout.

(NAN)

