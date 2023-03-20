The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Ishaya Tanko, INEC State Collation and Returning Officer, officially announced the result on Monday in Lafia at the Nasarawa State Collation Centre.

The INEC returning officer said the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent- David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 283,016 votes.

The returning officer said:” Abdullahi Sule of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2019, Mr Sule won the governorship election by polling 327,229 votes to defeat Mr Ombugadu of the PDP who scored 184,281 votes.

NAN reports that Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance polled a total of 132,784 votes in the 2019 election.

The result of the 2023 election indicated that APC won in 11 out of the 13 local government areas of the state.

Nasarawa State became one of the states in Nigeria where more than two political parties hotly contested various elective posts.

While the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won many legislative seats in the National Assembly, the Labour Party won the presidential election in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

