The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officer for the governorship election in Kano, Ahmad Doko, has announced a two-hour break to cross-check the election results before the final declaration.

Mr Doko announced the decision after receiving the election result of the 44 local government areas in the state.

The opposition candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir, garnered 1,019,700 votes against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, who got 890,705 votes.

The NNPP candidate is leading with 128,995 votes.

The postponement of the announcement by the returning officer for a two-hour break was greeted by uproar by the agents of the NNPP who alleged that the result declaration process might be compromised.

The NNPP also expressed suspicion that the election might be declared inconclusive as it happened in the 2019 election.

However, Mr Doko said he would have to carefully cross-check incidents of reported violence and over-voting before declaring the winner according to the Electoral Act 2022.

He said he will resume by 5 a.m. to make the final declaration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

