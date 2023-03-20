There was tension at the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) office in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, in the early hours of Monday following the suspension of the collation of results of the governorship election in the state.

INEC officials had postponed the announcement of the result of the election from the remaining local government area, Fufore, till midday on Monday.

Some party agents were, however, not satisfied with the decision.

A Centre for Journalism and Development (CJID) observer told PREMIUM TIMES that journalists were initially ordered out of the collation centre by disgruntled agents who raised eyebrows over perceived foul play.

After granting access and the process resumed, the results from two of the three local governments pending Michika and Song were taken.

With 20 local governments declared, Adamawa State governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, is leading in 13 local government areas.

Mr Fintiri presently has a total of 401,113 votes

On her part, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru (popularly called Binani), has a total of 365,498 votes, having won in the seven other local government areas.

Though Binani’s performance has excited many Nigerians as she could become Nigeria’s first woman to be elected a state governor, her chance of upstaging the incumbent now lies in raking massive votes from Fufore, the only LGA yet to be officially announced.

Already, officials of both the PDP and APC are pointing accusing fingers at each other claiming that moves are being made underground to alter the result

“As it is now, no one can leave the state collection center and there is a report of tugs blocking all major roads that lead to and out of the INEC office,” the CJID observer said.

It was gathered that some journalists with Channels TV were attacked on their way out of the collation centre.

