The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has an early lead having won the five local government areas whose results have been declared so far.

There are 14 local government areas in the state.

Mr Lawal of the PDP seeks to unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the results declared so far, PDP won Anka Local Government Area with 17,116 votes. The APC trailed with 10,156 votes in the area.

In Bukuyum Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,341 votes against APC’s 10,321 votes.

Also, in Zurmi Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,328 votes, while the APC got 21,027 votes.

In Gummi LGA, the PDP candidate won 27,929 votes against the APC’s 20,263 votes while in Bungudu LGA, the PDP has 47,464 while the APC scored 24,865 votes.

The APC has so far garnered 86,632 votes while the leading PDP has 141,178 votes from the five council areas announced so far.

The collation of results of the remaining local government areas is expected to continue on Monday as the exercise has been suspended.

The collation centre is led by Kashim Shehu, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

