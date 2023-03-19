Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has said it recorded improvements in the conduct of Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

Unlike the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections that witnessed logistical challenges, INEC said it performed better during the state elections.

Several Observer Groups had said the first round of the elections held three weeks ago did not meet the expectations of Nigerians due to the logistical and technical challenges faced by the commission.

In a post-election briefing, the commission’s chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, promised that the commission would improve its performance during the second round of elections.

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Abuja, INEC’s National Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said the commission improved on its delivery with more polling units opening on time, better performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and improvement in the uploading of results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“Arising from the presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February 2023, the Commission promised Nigerians that there will be improved processes during the Governorship and State Assembly elections held yesterday, Saturday 18th March 2023,” he

said.

“Consequently, the majority of the polling units nationwide opened on schedule and citizens were attended to promptly.

“Similarly, there was improved voter authentication using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while the uploading of Polling Unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) witnessed a remarkable improvement.

The commission, which said it has left no stone unturned to ensure the success of the process, however, attributed pockets of challenges faced to unforeseen and uncontrollable situations.

In places where elections did not hold for any reason, Mr Okoye said the commission remobilised to such polling units to enable citizens to exercise their franchise.

“Unfortunately, we could not extend the same to areas where voting was disrupted, and election materials destroyed,” he said. “We are keeping our eyes on those areas and would not hesitate to remobilize where the outcome of the election is affected.”

As the collation and declaration of results continue in 28 states where governorship elections were held and in all the 36 states where the house of assembly polls was conducted, he said the commission is committed to the sanctity of the process and will not hesitate to take drastic measures against proven irregularities.

He said the allegations of voter inducement, harassment and manipulation of results will be reviewed and addressed.

“The commission does not take the patience of citizens for granted and will continue to take steps to protect the integrity of the vote and consolidate the progress made so far in the electoral process,” Mr Okoye said.

