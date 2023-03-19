The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu East District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has lost his senatorial bid.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, was defeated by the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the district, Kelvin Ugwu.

The LP candidate polled a total of 69,136 votes to defeat the former governor who scored 48,701 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the district, Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha, came a distant third with 8,548 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Joachim Omeje, declared the result of the Saturday election on Sunday.

Mr Nnamani, popularly called Ebeano, had elicited controversy when he publicly supported the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over the candidate of his PDP, Atiku Abubakar. That led to his expulsion from the PDP which he declared illegal.

Saturday’s senatorial election was earlier billed to hold on 25 February but was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to 18 March after the former LP candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, was killed by gunmen in the state, about two days before the exercise.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu had explained that the exercise was “countermanded” in order to allow the LP to nominate another candidate for the district within 14 days.

The decision was in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Law, Mr Yakubu said.

The slain LP candidate was later replaced with his younger brother, Kelvin, who has now won the election.

There were reports in the area that the PDP candidate, Mr Nnamani, had congratulated the LP candidate on his victory in the election. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

