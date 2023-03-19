The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Ebonyi State.

It postponed the collation till 10 a.m. Monday.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Pauline Onyeka, announced the decision to postpone the coalition at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She said this was due to the inability of the electoral officers to declare the result from the remaining local government area – Íshíelu.

She said the commission had set up a committee to review the results from the local government.

She said the committee will use the results from INEC Result Election Portal(IReV) to carry out the review.

“If the result from IReV and what is obtained in the result sheets from the local government do not tally, the results from the local government will be cancelled,” she said.

The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Charles Igwe, has so far declared the results from 12 out of 13 local government areas in the state.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Francis Nwifuru, has won in nine of the local government areas.

Mr Nwifuru, who is the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, is ahead of other candidates in the election.

The APGA candidate, Bernard Odoh,won Ezza South and Ezza North local government areas, to hold a second place in the results so far declared.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, who has won only his Onicha Local Government Area, is currently in the third position.

Mr Odii got over 15,503 in Onicha LGA, while Mr Nwifuru polled 5,140 there. But the margin is wiped out by the 48481 votes Mr Nwifuru received in his Izzi Local Government Area, where Mr Odii garnered just 1,429 votes.

Only the results from Ishielu Local Government Area are being awaited before the declaration of the winner of the election.

