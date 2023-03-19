The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, has won her local government area.

Mrs Dahiru defeated her closest rival and incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Yola South Local Government Area with a voting gap of about 11,000.

She polled 32,255 while Mr Fintiri polled 21,006 to come in second place.

After the announcement of results from 18 of Adamawa’s 21 local government areas, Mr Fintiri has so far polled 346,107 votes Binani has 329,770 votes, a difference of about 45,000 votes.

Binani has won seven of the 18 local governments announced so far.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the governorship election in Adamawa in subsequent reports.

