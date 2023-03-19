The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, is in early lead having won the three Local Government Areas in the results of Saturday’s election declared so far.

There are 14 local government areas in the state.

Mr Lawal of the PDP squares up to the incumbent governor of the state, Matawalle Bello, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the results declared so far, PDP has won Anka Local Government Area with 17,116 votes. The APC trails behind with 10,156 votes in the area.

In Bukuyum Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,341 votes against APC’s 10,321 votes.

Also, in Zurmi Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,328 votes, while the APC got 21,027 votes.

The collation of results is expected to continue at the collation centre in Gusau, the state capital, at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The governorship and House of Assembly elections were held in the state and other parts of Nigeria on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

