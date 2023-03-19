The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Uche Nnaji, have lost in their LGA to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Mbah.

Both Messrs Nweke Jr and Nnaji are from Nkanu West Local Governmemt Area of the state.

While Mr Nweke Jr hails from Ozalla, a community in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, Mr Nnaji hails from Akpuogu, a community in the same area.

Mr Mbah, on his part, hails from Owo, a community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

The Collation Officer for the Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state , Charles Eze, announced the result of Saturday’s governorship election on Sunday at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the result, the PDP candidate, Mr Mbah, polled 8382 votes to defeat his closest challenger from the council area, Mr Nnaji of the APC, who scored 1676 votes to pick the second position.

The APGA candidate, who also hails from the area, came third with a total of 1609 votes.

READ ALSO:

The Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, scored a total of 2577 votes in the local government area.

But he hails from Isi-Uzo, another local government area of the state.

Mr Eze, the collation officer, said a total of 14466 votes were valid out of a total of 14952 votes cast in the council area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

