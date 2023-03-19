The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has vowed to challenge the results of Saturday’s election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr Rhodes-Vivour said he is convinced that he won the election.

“In the light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians,” he tweeted.

“More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.

“I am a champion of the people, we are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver,” he wrote.

“This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality & falsehoods. A fight for freedom is never easily won.”

Although the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection is yet to be officially declared the winner of the poll, he has so far secured the highest number of votes in 18 of 20 local government areas in the state.

The incumbent governor polled the highest votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe, Surulere and Somolu.

Others, where the governor won, are Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Oshodi-Isolo.

Olajide Adediran of the PDP, the third major candidate in the election, has not won in any local government and comes a distant third in terms of the total votes cast.

The LP candidate who won Amuwo-Odofin LGA said the abuse of power by the ruling party and electoral officials is a “slap on the face of democracy” and Lagosians who decided to partake in the election.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour said he was saddened by the reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who came out to perform their civic obligation.

The result of one local government area – Eti-Osa – was still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that voting in Victoria Garden City in Eti-Osa was postponed till today(Sunday) by INEC due to a disagreement between residents and INEC officials.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the Lagos State governorship election in subsequent reports.

