Adamawa State governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, has won his local government by a wide margin.

Mr Fintiri defeated his closest rival, Aishatu Dahiru, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) popularly called Binani in Madagali with a voting gap of about 17, 000.

He polled 27,351 while Mrs Dahiru polled a distant 9,650 to come second place in the local government area.

After the announcement of results from 13 of Adamawa’s 21 local government areas, Mr Fintiri has so far polled 262,628 votes Binani has 223,693 votes, a difference of about 38,000 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the governorship election in Adamawa in subsequent reports.

