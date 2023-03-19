Six persons are feared missing after unknown gunmen attacked six Hummer Buses carrying INEC officials in Kogi in the early hours of Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. on 19 March at Obajana, left several officials with gunshot wounds including policemen and drivers.

The six missing persons include two serving National Youth Service Corps members and four former corps members.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.

Salisu Ibrahim, one of the bus drivers, who was shot in his right leg, and recuperating at the hospital, told NAN that the attackers took them by surprise.

“We were on our way back to Lokoja from Abujor RAC with the results of the House of Assembly election held there when we were attacked by some people.

“All the six buses moving in a convoy were attacked and in the process many of us sustained injuries.

“Thank God, none of us died in the process but I learnt some corners are missing during the attack on us this early morning,” he said.

Dare Owofadaju, a corps member who was shot in his left thigh, said: “It is only God that kept us alive considering the way and manner the gunmen attacked us.”

Mr Owofadaju said the election was conducted peacefully and counting was completed, and “it was when we were returning to Lokoja that we were attacked at Obajana”.

“Thank God some security operatives came to our rescue and rushed those of us injured to this Federal University Teaching Hospital Lokoja for immediate treatment,” he narrated.

NAN also gathered that the Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records (CAR), Sunday Igbinomwanhia, Kogi State resident electoral commissioner, Hale Longpet, and the Kogi NYSC Coordinator, Mofoluwaso Williams, visited the injured in the hospital. But the duo refused to speak about the incident.

But the spokesperson of the Kogi Police Command, Williams Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident, saying the police were on top of the situation.

“We are aware of the sad incident and preparing to issue a statement on the attack,” he said.

