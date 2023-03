The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has won in all the 22 local government areas collated so far.

Katsina State has 34 local government areas. With 22 down, there are 12 local government areas results remaining to be collated, while the APC candidate leads comfortably by a wide margin in the areas called so far.

So far, Mr Radda has received 522159 votes, while Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trails with 268,508 votes in the collated areas.

The collation centre is being led by Muazu Abubakar, vice chancellor Federal University Gusau and the Katsina State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yahaya Makarfi.

Below is the breakdown of the votes according to the local government areas:

MUSAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 84131

ACCREDITED: 35979

CAST: 35941

APC – 24,632

LP- 36

PDP – 10,118

NNPP- 580

PRP – 16

SANDAMU LGA

REGISTERED: 74,399

ACCREDITED: 31,877

VALID: 31,738

REJECTED: 132

CAST: 31,870

APC – 21,055

PDP – 10,641

NNPP- 01

PRP – 03

BAURE LGA

REGISTERED: 11,3640

ACCREDITED: 52,678

VALID: 50,894

REJECTED: 1486

CAST: 52,680

APC – 32,802

PDP – 17,888

NNPP- 62

PRP – 12

DUTSI LGA

REGISTERED: 64,743

ACCREDITED: 24,298

VALID: 24119

REJECTED: 161

CAST: 24,280

APC – 15,631

PDP – 8,419

NNPP- 10

PRP – 10

ƊANDUME LGA

REGISTERED: 97,406

ACCREDITED: 41,071

VALID: 39,115

REJECTED: 529

CAST: 39,645

APC – 23,710

PDP – 14,792

NNPP- 220

PRP – 146

BATAGARAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 100,069

ACCREDITED: 41,301

VALID: 40,355

REJECTED: 768

CAST: 41123

APC – 26,326

PDP – 13,510

NNPP- 212

PRP – 81

INGAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 86,957

ACCREDITED: 36,034

VALID: 34,929

REJECTED: 1,066

CAST: 35,995

APC – 22,080

PDP – 12,255

NNPP- 209

PRP – 217

BINDAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 88,793

ACCREDITED: 42,922

VALID: 42,305

REJECTED: 436

CAST: 42,741

APC – 28,997

PDP – 12,165

NNPP- 957

PRP – 47

KAITA LGA

REGISTERED: 76,526

ACCREDITED: 35,568

VALID: 34207

REJECTED: 912

CAST: 35,119

APC – 24,121

PDP – 9,824

NNPP- 53

PRP – 20

MAI’ADUA LGA

REGISTERED: 88,617

ACCREDITED: 40,768

VALID: 40,130

REJECTED: 435

CAST: 40,565

APC – 28,436

PDP – 11,506

NNPP- 68

PRP – 10

ZANGO LGA

REGISTERED: 73,235

ACCREDITED: 30,659

VALID: 30,324

REJECTED: 268

CAST: 30,592

APC – 19,757

PDP – 10,477

NNPP- 04

PRP – 14

RIMI LGA

REGISTERED: 95,642

ACCREDITED: 43,188

VALID: 42,629

REJECTED: 538

CAST: 43167

APC – 28,202

PDP – 13,823

LP- 13

NNPP- 397

KUSADA LGA

REGISTERED: 61,313

ACCREDITED: 25,602

VALID: 24,984

REJECTED: 392

CAST: 25,376

APC – 13,750

PDP – 11,151

LP- 04

NNPP- 05

PRP: 17

MANI LGA

REGISTERED: 114,440

ACCREDITED: 47,718

VALID: 46,347

REJECTED: 974

CAST: 47,321

APC – 29,678

PDP – 16,180

LP- 16

NNPP- 231

PRP: 28

SDP – 10

SAFANA LGA

REGISTERED: 83,882

ACCREDITED: 26,879

VALID: 26,129

REJECTED: 715

CAST: 26,844

APC – 15,417

PDP – 10,450

LP- 02

NNPP- 09

PRP: 53

SDP – 143

FUNTUA LGA

REGISTERED: 147,391

ACCREDITED: 53,353

VALID: 52,601

REJECTED: 705

CAST: 53,306

APC – 31,924

PDP – 19,849

LP- 39

NNPP- 314

PRP: 218

SDP – 03

DAURA LGA

REGISTERED: 97,136

ACCREDITED: 38,186

VALID: 37,549

REJECTED: 492

CAST: 38,041

APC – 26,548

PDP – 10,689

LP- 08

NNPP- 78

PRP: 27

SDP – 08

MASHI LGA

REGISTERED: 100,191

ACCREDITED: 38,756

VALID: 38,091

REJECTED: 620

CAST: 38711

APC – 28,793

PDP – 8896

LP- 08

NNPP- 74

PRP: 11

SDP – 102

BATSARI LGA

REGISTERED: 106,955

ACCREDITED: 31,535

VALID: 30,796

REJECTED: 738

CAST: 31,534

APC – 20,053

PDP – 10,247

LP- 11

NNPP- 239

PRP: 158

SDP – 02

JIBIA LGA

REGISTERED: 98,311

ACCREDITED: 35844

VALID: 34,729

REJECTED: 1035

CAST: 35,764

APC – 21,216

PDP – 13,259

LP- 08

NNPP- 22

PRP: 34

SDP – 05

KANKIA LGA

REGISTERED: 78,224

ACCREDITED: 35,156

VALID: 33,210

REJECTED: 441

CAST: 33651

APC – 18,249

PDP – 14,830

LP- 01

NNPP- 16

PRP: 22

SDP – 00

CHARANCI LGA

REGISTERED: 73,766

ACCREDITED: 30,695

VALID: 28475

REJECTED: 272

CAST: 28747

APC – 20,782

PDP – 7,539

LP- 05

NNPP- 66

PRP: 11

SDP – 0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print